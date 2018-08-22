WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 11, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Yes Mode.

Five nights before WWE Hell in a Cell, the 995th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. Before he steps inside Hell in a Cell for the first time in his career to combat Randy Orton this Sunday, Jeff Hardy would be in action on SmackDown LIVE as “The Charismatic Enigma” would go one-on-one with the man who defeated him for the United States Title back at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura, in a non-title match. Also on SmackDown LIVE, the new #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles would be decided as Rusev Day faces Cesaro & Sheamus with the winning team earning the right to challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Also, before they team up with their respective husbands for a Mixed Tag Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Maryse would go one-on-one with Brie Bella on SmackDown LIVE.

Match Results

  • Non-Title: Jeff Hardy def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ after Randy Orton interferes.
  • Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose) by submission to the Figure-Eight.
  • #1 Contenders’ Match: Rusev Day (with Lana) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Rusev pinning Sheamus following the Machka Kick to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title match at WWE Hell in a Cell.
  • Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. R-Truth (with Carmella) by roll-up with the tights.
  • Brie Bella (with Daniel Bryan) def. Maryse (with The Miz) by DQ after The Miz interferes.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Next Page
1 2

Tags

WWE Hell in a Cell predictions now open! *Best time to enter*

WWE Hell in a Cell predictions now open! *Best time to enter*

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 11, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 11, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Fifty Years ago Johnny Cash did Folsom Prison…

Matthew Martin
Music Blogs

Fifty Years ago Johnny Cash did Folsom Prison…

Matthew Martin
Music Blogs

WWE RAW Results: September 10, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: September 10, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

REVIEW: The Nun is the best kind of bad movie

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: The Nun is the best kind of bad movie

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Happy 30th to the inimitable BEETLEJUICE

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Happy 30th to the inimitable BEETLEJUICE

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 4, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 4, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: September 3, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: September 3, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 28, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 28, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: August 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: August 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw