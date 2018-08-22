WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 11, 2018

Yes Mode.

Five nights before WWE Hell in a Cell, the 995th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. Before he steps inside Hell in a Cell for the first time in his career to combat Randy Orton this Sunday, Jeff Hardy would be in action on SmackDown LIVE as “The Charismatic Enigma” would go one-on-one with the man who defeated him for the United States Title back at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura, in a non-title match. Also on SmackDown LIVE, the new #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles would be decided as Rusev Day faces Cesaro & Sheamus with the winning team earning the right to challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Also, before they team up with their respective husbands for a Mixed Tag Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Maryse would go one-on-one with Brie Bella on SmackDown LIVE.

Match Results

Non-Title: Jeff Hardy def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ after Randy Orton interferes.

Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose) by submission to the Figure-Eight.

#1 Contenders’ Match: Rusev Day (with Lana) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Rusev pinning Sheamus following the Machka Kick to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. R-Truth (with Carmella) by roll-up with the tights.

Brie Bella (with Daniel Bryan) def. Maryse (with The Miz) by DQ after The Miz interferes.

See page 2 for detailed results.