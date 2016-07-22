WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 21, 2018

New Day, New Champs.

Two nights after SummerSlam, the 992nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the site of SummerSlam, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. After their WWE Title match at SummerSlam ended in a disqualification after Samoa Joe took things too far by telling AJ Styles’ family in the crowd that he would be their “new daddy”, AJ would boil over as the WWE Champion would tackle Samoa Joe through the barricade at ringside before laying into Joe with a steel chair. This violent display would only be stopped by the pleading of AJ’s wife and daughter. Now, two nights removed from the title match, AJ Styles would sit down for an exclusive interview. Also, after repeatedly being assaulted by Randy Orton in recent weeks, Jeff Hardy would get his shot at revenge when “The Charismatic Enigma” goes one-on-one with “The Viper”. The SmackDown Tag Team Titles would also be on the line in a rematch from SummerSlam as The Bludgeon Brothers would defend the titles against The New Day but, after the champions got themselves disqualified on Sunday to keep the gold, the rematch would have no disqualifications!

Match Results

Randy Orton def. Jeff Hardy by DQ after a low blow.

Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) def. Naomi by pin with a fisherman suplex.

Mixed Tag Match: Rusev & Lana def. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega by Andrade “Cien” Almas submitting to Rusev’s Accolade after a distraction by Aiden English.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: No DQ: The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods def. The Bludgeon Brothers (c) by Xavier Woods pinning Harper (c) following the Limit Breaker through a table to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

See page 2 for detailed results.