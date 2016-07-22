WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 24, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Mizdirection.

The 988th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. With RAW confirming their Universal Title match for SummerSlam, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige would make an appearance on SmackDown LIVE to announce who will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”. Who will Paige choose as the new #1 Contender and how will this decision be made? Speaking of SummerSlam, SmackDown LIVE would see the beginning a four-team tournament to decide who will face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the first match in this tournament would see The New Day face SAnitY.

Match Results

  • Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Rusev (with Lana) by pin following the Hammerlock DDT after a distraction by Aiden English.
  • Samoa Joe def. R-Truth by submission to the Coquina Clutch.
  • Asuka def. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) by pin following a kick to the head.
  • Non-Title: Becky Lynch def. Carmella by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her to earn a SmackDown Women’s Title match at SummerSlam.
  • #1 Contenders’ Tag Team Tournament: First Round Match: The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. SAnitY’s Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe (with Eric Young) by Xavier Woods pinning Alexander Wolfe following the Midnight Hour to advance.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 23, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Sharp Objects S01E03 Review: Fix – Adora continues to vie for the title of TV’s worst mother

Salome G
TV Blogs

Sharp Objects S01E03 Review: Fix – Adora continues to vie for the title of TV’s worst mother

Salome G
TV Blogs

James Gunn is out…who is in?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

James Gunn is out…who is in?

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Sandlot is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Sandlot is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 17, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 17, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 16, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 16, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Extreme Rules 2018

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Dietland S01E07 Review: Monster High – You can tell the change in Plum just by her wardrobe!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Dietland S01E07 Review: Monster High – You can tell the change in Plum just by her wardrobe!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Infinity War and the philosophy of trading lives

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Infinity War and the philosophy of trading lives

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs