WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 24, 2018

Mizdirection.

The 988th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. With RAW confirming their Universal Title match for SummerSlam, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige would make an appearance on SmackDown LIVE to announce who will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”. Who will Paige choose as the new #1 Contender and how will this decision be made? Speaking of SummerSlam, SmackDown LIVE would see the beginning a four-team tournament to decide who will face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the first match in this tournament would see The New Day face SAnitY.

Match Results

Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Rusev (with Lana) by pin following the Hammerlock DDT after a distraction by Aiden English.

Samoa Joe def. R-Truth by submission to the Coquina Clutch.

Asuka def. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) by pin following a kick to the head.

Non-Title: Becky Lynch def. Carmella by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her to earn a SmackDown Women’s Title match at SummerSlam.

#1 Contenders’ Tag Team Tournament: First Round Match: The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. SAnitY’s Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe (with Eric Young) by Xavier Woods pinning Alexander Wolfe following the Midnight Hour to advance.

