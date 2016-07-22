WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 22, 2018

Second Chance.

The 979th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. After Daniel Bryan’s vicious attack on Big Cass’ knee last week, Big Cass would be unable to compete against Samoa Joe in their scheduled Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match. Instead, Daniel Bryan would go one-on-one with United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match with the winner facing Samoa Joe in a Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match next week to decide the final spot in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match. SmackDown LIVE would also feature two Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Matches for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match as Sonya Deville faces Naomi while Lana will face one-half of The IIconics, Billie Kay, with the winners earning the final two spots for SmackDown LIVE in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Match Results

The Miz def. Big E (with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale after a distraction by Cesaro.

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Lana (with Aiden English) def. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) by pin following a sitout facebuster to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. a local competitor by pin following the hammerlock DDT.

#1 Contenders’ Match: Gallows & Anderson def. The Usos by Karl Anderson pinning Jimmy Uso following the Magic Killer to become the #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Money-in-the-Bank.

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Naomi def. Sonya Deville (with Mandy Rose) by roll-up to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Winner Faces Samoa Joe Next Week: Non-Title: Daniel Bryan def. Jeff Hardy by submission to a heel hook to earn a Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match against Samoa Joe next week.

See page 2 for detailed results.