WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 15, 2018

Earning the Advantage.

The 978th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you from the O2 Arena in London, England. At next month’s Money-in-the-Bank pay-per-view, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will go one-on-one for the WWE Championship one more time but, this time, there will be a stipulation placed on the match and that stipulation would be decided on SmackDown LIVE as WWE Champion AJ Styles would go one-on-one with his nemesis Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match with the winner getting to pick the stipulation for their rematch at WWE Money-in-the-Bank. Plus, after weeks of vignettes promoting his blue brand debut, former NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and his business manager Zelina Vega would make their much anticipated debut in the O2! Also, with just two spots left in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown LIVE would see The New Day face Cesaro & Sheamus in a unique Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match as the winning team gets to pick one member of their team to compete in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Match Results

Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Xavier Woods pinning Cesaro following the Up, Up, Down, Down. As a result, one member of The New Day will be in the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Jake Constantino (local competitor) by pin following the hammerlock DDT.

Triple Threat Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match: Becky Lynch def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville by Mandy Rose submitting to Becky Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her to qualify for the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

Winner Picks the Stipulation: Non-Title: Shinsuke Nakamura def. AJ Styles by pin following the Kinshasa to earn the right to pick the stipulation for their WWE Title rematch at WWE Money-in-the-Bank.

See page 2 for detailed results.