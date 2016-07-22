WWE RAW Results: February 26, 2018

One night after WWE Elimination Chamber, the 1292nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Following the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber, we now know that it will be “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania, three years after their first showdown at “The Show of Shows”. However, it was far from an easy night for Reigns as, despite ending the destructive streak of Braun Strowman, who dominated the Elimination Chamber Match with five of the six eliminations in the match, with back-to-back Spears, “The Monster Among Men” would not take the defeat lying down, squashing the new #1 Contender with two running powerslams before sending Roman crashing through one of the Chamber pods! Despite feeling worse for wear, Roman Reigns would be on RAW to have a face-to-face confrontation with his opponent at WrestleMania, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Also, after her RAW contract signing went off the rails at WWE Elimination Chamber, thanks in part to Kurt Angle, leading to her putting Triple H through a table and getting a slap from Stephanie McMahon after Kurt revealed that Triple H & Stephanie wanted to bring Rousey to WWE so they could get revenge on her for Rousey embarrassing them at WrestleMania 31, will Ronda Rousey be on RAW to address what happened at the contract signing?

Match Results

6-Woman Tag: Asuka, Bayley, & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, & Nia Jax by Mickie James submitting to Asuka’s armbar/kneebar combination.

Non-Title: Seth Rollins def. The Miz (with The Miztourage) by pin following the frog splash.

Non-Title: Finn Balor def. The Miz (with The Miztourage) by DQ after The Miztourage interferes.

Non-Title: Finn Balor def. The Miz by pin following the Coup de Grace.

RAW Tag Team Championship: 2-out-of-3 Falls: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) def. Titus Worldwide (with Dana Brooke) by Sheamus (c) pinning Titus O’Neil following the Brogue Kick to score the first fall. Cesaro & Sheamus (c) def. Titus Worldwide (with Dana Brooke) by Cesaro (c) pinning Apollo following the double team White Noise to score the second fall and retain.

Braun Strowman def. Elias by DQ after Elias uses a fire extinguisher.

