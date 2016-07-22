WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 6, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Triple Threat.

The 964th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. After months of making life hell for SmackDown LIVE management, as well as WWE Champion AJ Styles, the best friendship between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is definitely on the rocks after last week and things would only get worse for Owens and Zayn this week as, per the orders of SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens would go one-on-one with his best friend Sami Zayn to determine who will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at next month’s Fastlane pay-per-view! Can the friendship of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn survive their one-on-one clash with a shot at the WWE’s most prestigious title on the line? Also, after defeating Jinder Mahal, Zack Ryder, and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston in a Fatal 4-Way Match last week to earn the opportunity, “The Bulgarian Lion” Rusev would challenge “Glorious” Bobby Roode for the United States Championship! Can Rusev win his third United States Title on Rusev Day or will the reign of “The Glorious One” continue?

Match Results

  • Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan (with Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan) by submission to the Figure Eight.
  • The Bludgeon Brothers def. two local competitors by Rowan pinning a local competitor following the double arm lift powerbomb.
  • United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) def. Rusev (with Aiden English) by pin following the Glorious DDT to retain.
  • Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The Ascension by Shelton Benjamin pinning Viktor following the double team powerbomb neckbreaker.
  • #1 Contender’s Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn fight to a No Contest after AJ Styles attacks Sami Zayn then Kevin Owens. As a result, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Title against both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match at Fastlane.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 6, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 6, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

REVIEW: The Cloverfield Paradox: Netflix got me hook, line and stinker

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: The Cloverfield Paradox: Netflix got me hook, line and stinker

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE RAW Results: February 5, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: February 5, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Star Trek Discovery S01E13 & S01E14: Limps to its first season’s finish line…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Star Trek Discovery S01E13 & S01E14: Limps to its first season’s finish line…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E12 Review: The Wicked and the Divine – I’m always a sucker for the FP moments

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E12 Review: The Wicked and the Divine – I’m always a sucker for the FP moments

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 30, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 30, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE Spoilers: Two Elimination Chamber Matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Two Elimination Chamber Matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE RAW Results: January 29, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: January 29, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Nintendo Switch: One year later (what it needs)

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Nintendo Switch: One year later (what it needs)

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver Philadelphia 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT

NXT TakeOver Philadelphia 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT

WWE Spoilers: Final card for the 2018 Royal Rumble

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for the 2018 Royal Rumble

Cassidy
Wrestling News