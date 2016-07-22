WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 30, 2018

Dream Team.

Two nights after the Royal Rumble, the 963rd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the site of the Royal Rumble, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. At the Royal Rumble, it was Shinsuke Nakamura that outlasted 29 other Superstars in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania for a guaranteed championship match and “The King of Strong Style” would waste no time in picking which champion he wants to face on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” as Nakamura will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania in what is widely considered a dream match. Now that AJ Styles knows his opponent for WrestleMania, what will “The Phenomenal One” have to say about facing Shinsuke Nakamura with the WWE Championship on the line? Will we see a confrontation between AJ and Shinsuke on SmackDown LIVE?

Match Results

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Rusev def. Jinder Mahal, Zack Ryder, and Kofi Kingston by Kofi Kingston submitting to Rusev’s Accolade to earn a shot at the United States Title next week.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. two local competitors by Rowan pinning a local competitor following the double arm lift powerbomb.

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the End of Days.

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. Breezango by Shelton Benjamin pinning Tyler Breeze following the double team powerbomb neckbreaker.

AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Kevin Owens following the Kinshasa.

