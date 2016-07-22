WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 27, 2018

Renewed Focus.

The 967th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. 2018 has been a rough year for sixteen-time former World Champion John Cena thus far as the former WrestleMania main eventer failed to win the Royal Rumble Match and failed to win the Elimination Chamber Match this past Sunday, putting his Road to WrestleMania in serious jeopardy. Feeling that he has exorcised all of his options on RAW, Cena will use his status as a free agent to come to SmackDown LIVE to, in his own words, “do whatever it takes” to ensure that he has a match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”. With Cena set to kick off SmackDown LIVE, what does the sixteen-time former World Champion have planned and will his plan work? Also, with less than two weeks to go before they are both a part of the Fatal 5-Way Match for the WWE Title at Fastlane, Sami Zayn would go one-on-one with “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. Which one of these Superstars will pick up some momentum with a big victory heading into Fastlane?

Match Results

Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn by pin following the End of Days after a distraction by Dolph Ziggler.

Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) def. Naomi (with Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch) by pin following the Riott Kick.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Aiden English (with Rusev) by pin following the Kinshasa.

Non-Title: John Cena def. AJ Styles by pin following the Attitude Adjustment to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at Fastlane, which will now be a Six Pack Challenge.

