WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match at Fastlane changed to a Fatal 5-Way Match

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The fourth annual WWE Fastlane will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on March 11 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. It was confirmed on this week’s SmackDown LIVE that the WWE Title match at Fastlane will now be a Fatal 5-Way Match. Here is the updated card for Fastlane:

  • WWE Championship: Fatal 5-Way Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

In the Fatal 5-Way Match, the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will be the WWE Champion. The match will have no disqualifications and no count-outs.

What do you think of the Fatal 5-Way at Fastlane? Post your comments in the box below.

