WWE: Big changes made to pay-per-view schedule in 2018

With WWE making the announcement on Saturday that, starting with the Backlash pay-per-view in May, they will not only be getting rid of brand-exclusive pay-per-views (as both RAW and SmackDown LIVE will be featured on every pay-per-view), but they will be reducing their pay-per-view schedule to one pay-per-view a month, the 2018 pay-per-view schedule has received another face-lift. Noticeably absent from the new schedule are the Payback and Battleground pay-per-views as they join the previously removed Great Balls of Fire and No Mercy events. It’s also worth noting that the Extreme Rules pay-per-view has been rescheduled once again as Extreme Rules will now take place in July instead of September (late last year, WWE moved Extreme Rules from June to September). With this new schedule, Fastlane will be the final brand-exclusive pay-per-view this year. Here is WWE’s current pay-per-view schedule for the remainder of 2018:

WWE Elimination Chamber (RAW exclusive) – February 25 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Fastlane (SmackDown LIVE exclusive) – March 11 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

WrestleMania 34 – April 8 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Backlash – May 6 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Money-in-the-Bank – June 17 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

Extreme Rules – July 15 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

SummerSlam – August 19 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Hell in a Cell – September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs – October 21 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA

Survivor Series – November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA

Clash of Champions – December 16 from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA

