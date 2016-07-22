WWE Spoilers: Big change made to #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Spoilers: Big change made to #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber MatchPosted on February 15, 2018 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The eighth edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on February 25 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. After the Second Chance Fatal 5-Way Match on RAW ended with two winners, the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match will be the first ever seven-man Elimination Chamber Match. Here is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber: #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins RAW Women’s Championship: Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks Asuka vs. Nia Jax Ronda Rousey to Sign her RAW Contract In the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match, The Miz will start the match as the first entrant and Elias will be the final entrant into the match. Whoever wins the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania. If Nia Jax defeats Asuka, Nia will be added to whichever Women’s Title Match Asuka is a part of at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat Match. What do you think of the updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber? Post your comments in the box below.