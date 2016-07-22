WWE Spoilers: Big change made to #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The eighth edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on February 25 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. After the Second Chance Fatal 5-Way Match on RAW ended with two winners, the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match will be the first ever seven-man Elimination Chamber Match. Here is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber:

  • #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks
  • Asuka vs. Nia Jax
  • Ronda Rousey to Sign her RAW Contract

In the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match, The Miz will start the match as the first entrant and Elias will be the final entrant into the match. Whoever wins the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

If Nia Jax defeats Asuka, Nia will be added to whichever Women’s Title Match Asuka is a part of at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat Match.

What do you think of the updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber? Post your comments in the box below.

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Big change made to #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Big change made to #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 13, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 13, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: February 12, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: February 12, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 6, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 6, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

REVIEW: The Cloverfield Paradox: Netflix got me hook, line and stinker

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: The Cloverfield Paradox: Netflix got me hook, line and stinker

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE RAW Results: February 5, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: February 5, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Star Trek Discovery S01E13 & S01E14: Limps to its first season’s finish line…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Star Trek Discovery S01E13 & S01E14: Limps to its first season’s finish line…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E12 Review: The Wicked and the Divine – I’m always a sucker for the FP moments

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E12 Review: The Wicked and the Divine – I’m always a sucker for the FP moments

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 30, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 30, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown