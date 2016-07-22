WWE RAW Results: January 1, 2018

Beast Bests Machine.

The 1284th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live on New Year’s Day, from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. The first RAW of 2018 would be stacked from top to bottom as, with less than four weeks to go until he defends the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Kane at the Royal Rumble, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, along with his advocate Paul Heyman, would make an appearance on RAW. The last time we saw Brock Lesnar, he had just leveled Kane with an F-5 in the middle of the ring only for “The Big Red Machine” to sit up. What will “The Beast” have in store for RAW this time around? Also on RAW, after last week’s Intercontinental Title match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe got out of control after Roman Reigns shoved the referee, ending the match by disqualification, Roman would unleash his fury on Samoa Joe, using the steel steps to punish the man who put his Shield brother Dean Ambrose on the shelf. Now, one week later, these two will go one-on-one for the Intercontinental Championship once again but, this time, if Roman Reigns is disqualified, he will lose the title!

Match Results

Jason Jordan (with Seth Rollins) def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following the lifting neckbreaker.

Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil & Dana Brooke) by pin following Sister Abigail.

Non-Title: Asuka def. Alexa Bliss by submission to the armbar.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by pinning Rhyno following the running powerslam.

Intercontinental Championship: Title Changes Hands on a DQ: Roman Reigns (c) def. Samoa Joe by pin following the Spear to retain.

Cedric Alexander & Goldust def. Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari by Cedric Alexander pinning Drew Gulak following the Lumbar Check.

6-Man Tag: Finn Balor and Gallows & Anderson def. Elias & The Miztourage by Finn Balor pinning Bo Dallas following the Coup de Grace.

