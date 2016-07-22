NXT TakeOver Philadelphia 2018 Results

On the eve of the Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The NXT Championship would be on the line at TakeOver as Andrade “Cien” Almas would defend the title against Johnny Gargano. Plus, Ember Moon defends the NXT Women’s Title against Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole faces Aleister Black in an Extreme Rules Match, The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O’ Reilly defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Authors of Pain, and Kassius Ohno goes one-on-one with The Velveteen Dream.

Match Results

NXT Tag Team Championship: Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly (c) def. The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering) by Bobby Fish (c) rolling up Akam to retain.

The Velveteen Dream def. Kassius Ohno by pin following the Purple Rainmaker.

NXT Women’s Championship: Ember Moon (c) def. Shayna Baszler by countering an armbar into a roll-up to retain.

Extreme Rules Match: Aleister Black def. Adam Cole by pin following the Black Mass after interference from Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly and SAnitY.

NXT Championship: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) (with Zelina Vega) def. Johnny Gargano by pin following the Hammerlock DDT to retain.

After the NXT Women’s Title match, Shayna Baszler would attack Ember Moon on the outside, locking the champion in the Kirifuda Clutch and choking Ember out.

During the Extreme Rules Match, The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly would interfere on Adam Cole’s behalf, taking out Aleister Black before SAnitY came out, brawling with Fish & O’Reilly until Killian Dain dives to the outside to take everyone out.

During the course of the show, former TNA/Impact Wrestling star (as well as the man formerly known as Derrick Bateman in the original NXT) EC3 was shown in the crowd and was confirmed as the latest NXT signing. The recently signed War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) were also shown in the crowd during the show.

During the NXT Title match, Johnny Gargano’s wife and recently NXT signee Candice LeRae would leave her set in the front row to attack Zelina Vega, chasing Zelina into the crowd. After the NXT Title match, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae would be standing on the stage when Tommaso Ciampa would attack Johnny Gargano from behind with his crutch before staring at his former tag team partner and walking to the back.

What did you think of NXT TakeOver Philadelphia? Post your comments in the box below.