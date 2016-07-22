WWE Spoilers: Final card for Clash of Champions 2017

The second annual WWE Clash of Champions will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, December 17, at 8/7c from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. With every championship on SmackDown LIVE defended as well as Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn putting their WWE careers on the line in a match with two Special Referees, here is the final card for the final WWE pay-per-view of 2017:

Special Referees – Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Tag Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Rusev & Aiden English

United States Championship: Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya

Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

The Clash of Champions Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel as well as the match between former tag team partners Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder.

If Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn lose, they will be fired from WWE.

In the Fatal 4-Way Tag Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, one member of each team will be legal in the match at a time and a Superstar can only tag out to their tag team partner. The first competitor to score a pinfall or submission will win the match for their team and that team will walk out as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

In the Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title, the lumberjacks will be Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, Lana, and The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Logan).

Enter your predictions for Clash of Champions 2017 here. Predictions must be in before the start of the Kickoff to count and whoever scores the highest will win money.

