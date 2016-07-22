WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2017

The ninth annual WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs will be a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, October 22, at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. With the much anticipated in-ring return of The Shield in a 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match as well as matches for the RAW Women’s Title and WWE Cruiserweight Title and the main roster debut of Asuka, here is the final card for WWE TLC:

5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match: The Shield vs. The Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

Asuka vs. Emma

“The Demon” vs. “Sister Abigail”

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Drew Gulak to Present his WWE Cruiserweight Championship PowerPoint Presentation (Kickoff Exclusive)

The WWE TLC Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c and will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel as well as the match between Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox and Drew Gulak’s special PowerPoint Presentation.

In the 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, tables, ladders, and chairs will all be provided for the competitors to use with the match only ending by pinfall or submission in the ring. The match will have no disqualifications and no count-outs and all eight competitors will be legal in the match at the same time.

