WWE Spoilers: Fatal 4-Way Universal Title match announced for SummerSlam

The 30th annual WWE SummerSlam will be a joint production of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE and it will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on August 20 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. As announced on this week’s RAW, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam. Plus, the RAW Women’s Title match and the SmackDown Women’s Title match have both been confirmed for the event as well. Here is the updated card for SummerSlam:

Universal Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

In the Fatal 4-Way for the Universal Championship, whoever wins the match by either pinfall or submission will win the match and leave SummerSlam as the Universal Champion. There will be no disqualifications and no count-outs and defending champion Brock Lesnar does not have to be pinned or made to submit to lose the Universal Title.

This year’s SummerSlam will mark the one year anniversary of the Universal Championship as the very first Universal Champion was decided at last year’s SummerSlam where Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the first champion.

The #1 Contender for Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship will be decided on next week’s SmackDown LIVE as John Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time ever with the winner challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title at SummerSlam.

