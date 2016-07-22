WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 18, 2017

Ready for Battle.

Five nights before Battleground, the 935th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL. Before AJ Styles defends the United States Championship against Kevin Owens at Battleground this Sunday night, “The Phenomenal One” would join forces with “The Artist Known As” Shinsuke Nakamura to face the self-proclaimed “New Face of America” Kevin Owens and Nakamura’s Battleground opponent “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” Baron Corbin in tag team action. Also, before Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the returning Punjabi Prison Match at Battleground, “The Modern Day Maharaja” would bring the towering and intimidating Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE! Plus, after Sami Zayn was slapped by Maria Kanellis and had a vase smashed over his head by Mike Kanellis last week, “The Underdog from the Underground” would go one-on-one with Mike Kanellis in Mr. Kanellis’ SmackDown LIVE in-ring debut!

Match Results

Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) def. Kofi Kingston (with Big E & Xavier Woods) by pin by rolling through a high cross body.

Mike Kanellis (with Maria Kanellis) def. Sami Zayn by pin with a Samoan Driver after a distraction by Maria Kanellis.

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura by Kevin Owens pinning AJ Styles following the Pop-Up Powerbomb.

See page 2 for detailed results.