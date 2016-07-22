WWE Spoilers: #1 Contender’s Match announced for Battleground

The fifth annual WWE Battleground will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, a week from this Sunday on July 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, a 5-Way Elimination Match will determine a new #1 Contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Plus, a rematch for the United States Title as well as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin were also announced for the event. Here is the updated card for Battleground:

WWE Championship: Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

#1 Contender’s 5-Way Elimination Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina vs. Charlotte Flair

In the #1 Contender’s 5-Way Elimination Match, whoever is the last Superstar remaining in the match will win and will earn a match against Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam next month.

