WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 11, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

America Strong.

Twelve nights before Battleground, the 934th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Last Friday at a WWE Live Event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden in New York City, AJ Styles shocked the wrestling world by defeating Kevin Owens to become the brand new United States Champion just over two weeks before their scheduled title match at Battleground! Now that “The Face That Runs The Place” has become “The New Face of America”, what becomes of the scheduled United States Title match at Battleground? How will Kevin Owens respond to losing the title? Also, after a backstage fight between the two last week, SmackDown LIVE would see “The Artist Known As” Shinsuke Nakamura go one-on-one with “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” Baron Corbin. Can Nakamura stop the recent wave of momentum Baron Corbin has been on?

Match Results

  • Non-Title: Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the Khallas.
  • Xavier Woods (with Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) by pin following the springboard elbow drop.
  • Natalya & Tamina def. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair by Tamina pinning Charlotte Flair following a super kick after a distraction by Lana.
  • AJ Styles & John Cena def. Kevin Owens & Rusev by John Cena pinning Kevin Owens following the Attitude Adjustment.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 11, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 11, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 10, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 10, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

Matthew Martin
WWE

Review: SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is the definitive take on the character

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is the definitive take on the character

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

The Mist S01E03: Show and Tell – One step forward and two steps back!

Salome G
TV Blogs

The Mist S01E03: Show and Tell – One step forward and two steps back!

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Great Balls of Fire 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Great Balls of Fire 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Improving on perfection: What the next Zelda needs…

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Improving on perfection: What the next Zelda needs…

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: July 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: July 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

YOUR ultimate 2017 Fourth of July viewing experience!

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

YOUR ultimate 2017 Fourth of July viewing experience!

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs