WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: July 11, 2017

Twelve nights before Battleground, the 934th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Last Friday at a WWE Live Event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden in New York City, AJ Styles shocked the wrestling world by defeating Kevin Owens to become the brand new United States Champion just over two weeks before their scheduled title match at Battleground! Now that “The Face That Runs The Place” has become “The New Face of America”, what becomes of the scheduled United States Title match at Battleground? How will Kevin Owens respond to losing the title? Also, after a backstage fight between the two last week, SmackDown LIVE would see “The Artist Known As” Shinsuke Nakamura go one-on-one with “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” Baron Corbin. Can Nakamura stop the recent wave of momentum Baron Corbin has been on?

Non-Title: Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the Khallas.

Xavier Woods (with Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) by pin following the springboard elbow drop.

Natalya & Tamina def. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair by Tamina pinning Charlotte Flair following a super kick after a distraction by Lana.

AJ Styles & John Cena def. Kevin Owens & Rusev by John Cena pinning Kevin Owens following the Attitude Adjustment.

