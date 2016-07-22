WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 20, 2017

Targeted.

Two nights after a controversial WWE Money-in-the-Bank, the 931st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. While Baron Corbin ended the night as the holder of the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, the first ever Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, & Carmella would end in controversy when James Ellsworth took it upon himself to climb the ladder on Carmella’s behalf and retrieve the briefcase, tossing it down to Carmella and declaring that Carmella won the match and is “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank”! However, the controversy would be dealt with as SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan would make his return to address the controversy surrounding the outcome of the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match! What will Daniel Bryan have to say about Carmella’s questionable win? Will the GM let Carmella keep the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase or will Daniel strip Carmella of her guaranteed title opportunity?

Match Results

Big E (with Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) def. Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) by pin following the Big Ending.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler by pin following the Kinshasa.

United States Championship: Face of America Open Challenge: Kevin Owens (c) def. Chad Gable by pin following the Pop-Up Powerbomb to retain.

Non-Title: Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. Luke Harper by pin following the Khallas after a distraction from The Singh Brothers.

See page 2 for detailed results.