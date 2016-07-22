WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2017 Results

Baron Makes Bank.

The eighth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank was a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Since 2005, one revolutionary concept has consistently changed careers forever in WWE and that is Money-in-the-Bank as, true to its name, the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase practically guarantees its holder a World Title. Over the years, Superstars such as Edge, Rob Van Dam, Kane, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose have successfully cashed in their Money-in-the-Bank contract to win a World Title and, in many cases, their very first World Title. Now, with Money-in-the-Bank being exclusive to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever, six of SmackDown LIVE’s top Superstars will compete in the unpredictable, every-man-for-himself ladder match to determine who will earn themselves a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship any time they want it for the next year. With a stacked match featuring “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin, “The Underdog from the Underground” Sami Zayn, “The Show Off” Dolph Ziggler, “The Artist Known As” Shinsuke Nakamura, and United States Champion Kevin Owens, these six top tier Superstars will put it all on the line in order to climb a ladder and retrieve the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase.

For Dolph Ziggler, “The Show Off” knows what it’s like to not only win the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, but cash it in and ultimately win a World Title, having done just that in 2012. Could this be the year that Dolph grabs the briefcase again and come one step closer to history repeating itself? While having never competed in a Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match before, AJ Styles still has to be considered a favorite in the multi-man mayhem as “The Phenomenal One” is no stranger to taking risks and putting his own body on the line and, as a former WWE Champion, Styles has to be eager to climb up, grab the briefcase, and get his opportunity to reclaim the prestigious WWE Title. Since his arrival from NXT, Baron Corbin has improved exponentially in a relatively short amount of time and has become one of the key players on SmackDown LIVE. Despite showing everything that it takes to be a champion on SmackDown LIVE, “The Lone Wolf” has yet to win a championship. Winning the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase could be the career-defining win that Baron Corbin is missing and it could definitely be the path to Corbin’s first championship. While Baron Corbin has remained a dominant force on the main roster since his arrival, the same cannot be said for Sami Zayn.

While the veteran has been involved in some marquee matches, “The Underdog from the Underground” has not found any championship success on the main roster, but competing in his second Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, Zayn could certainly use his experience and willingness to take risks to climb the ladder and secure the briefcase to earn himself a future shot at the WWE Title. No matter where he competes, Shinsuke Nakamura has dazzled and entranced fans the world over with his unique style and charisma. In his short time on SmackDown LIVE, Nakamura has forged a path on SmackDown LIVE that seems destined for championship glory and “The King of Strong Style” could take one big step towards his first main roster title by winning the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase. Since regaining the United States Championship and putting his former best friend Chris Jericho on the shelf indefinitely last month, Kevin Owens has made SmackDown LIVE into “The Kevin Owens Show” and, while the United States Champion has been on a bit of a losing streak in recent weeks, Kevin Owens is certainly a Superstar who knows how to make the most out of an opportunity. Can the self-proclaimed “Face of America” do just that by becoming “Mr. Money-in-the-Bank” and becoming the first reigning champion to win the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase?

Over the last year, the women in WWE have brought forth a revolution, having proven that they are just as able to steal the show and compete in every match type conceivable as their male counterparts and the women would make history once again at WWE Money-in-the-Bank in the first ever Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match! SmackDown LIVE has often been called the “Land of Opportunity” and, for the women of SmackDown LIVE, there is no bigger opportunity than a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship and that is what Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella would have their sights set on in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match as the first Superstar to climb a ladder and retrieve the briefcase will earn herself a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship any time they want it. No stranger to being a champion, the self-proclaimed “Queen” Charlotte Flair won the RAW Women’s Championship four times during her time on the red brand, but when the Superstar Shake-Up brought Charlotte to SmackDown LIVE, “The Queen” would be met with plenty of resistance from the women of SmackDown LIVE. Much like she did with Sasha Banks in the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell Match and the 30-Minute Iron Man Match last year, Charlotte would be looking to make history again by becoming the first “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank”.

Speaking of history, you can’t rule out the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who has found herself on the outside looking in as of late in regards to the SmackDown Women’s Title, but all it would take is for “The Irish Lass Kicker” to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase to secure her own destiny. A mainstay of the women’s division for nearly a decade, Natalya has established herself as a determined veteran who is more than capable of keeping up with whoever she goes up against. Despite this, it’s been nearly seven years since Natalya has been able to call herself a champion and the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match could bring the second-generation Superstar to the promise land once more. Similarly to Natalya, Tamina has spent a lot of time on the main roster but the daughter of the late Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has often been seen in the background, but, now, on Father’s Day, nothing would be sweeter than for Tamina to win the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase. As for Carmella, “The Princess of Staten Island” has never held a championship in WWE and the relative newcomer to the main roster could earn herself the biggest opportunity of her career at WWE Money-in-the-Bank.

At Backlash, Jinder Mahal shocked the world by defeating Randy Orton to become the brand new WWE Champion, but the veteran “Viper” would not let this defeat deter him and Orton would get his rematch for the WWE Championship on his own home turf as, in his hometown of St. Louis, Randy Orton would challenge Jinder Mahal for the prestigious WWE Title! Also at WWE Money-in-the-Bank, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles would be on the line as the longest reigning tag team champions of all-time, The New Day, would challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The SmackDown Women’s Championship would also be defended in St. Louis as Naomi would defend the title against a Superstar who has never had a singles match in her WWE career, “The Ravishing Russian” Lana!

Match Results

Kickoff Match: The Hype Bros def. The Colons by Zack Ryder pinning Epico following the Hype Ryder.

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch, & Charlotte Flair after James Ellsworth tosses the briefcase to Carmella to become the first ever “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank”.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. The Usos (c) by intentional count-out. As a result, The Usos (c) retain.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) def. Lana by submission to the FTG to retain.

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) (with The Singh Brothers) def. Randy Orton by pin following the Khallas after a distraction from The Singh Brothers to retain.

Breezango def. The Ascension by Fandango rolling up Viktor.

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Kevin Owens to win the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase.

