WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 16, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Sign of Things to Come?

Five nights before Backlash, the 926th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Before they challenge for the United States Championship and the WWE Championship respectively this Sunday at Backlash, #1 Contenders would face off on SmackDown LIVE as the #1 Contender for the United States Title, AJ Styles, would go one-on-one with the #1 Contender for the WWE Title, Jinder Mahal. Which one of these #1 Contenders can pick up some major momentum heading into Backlash? Also on SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Champion would be in action ahead of his title defense against Jinder Mahal as Randy Orton would go one-on-one with “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin in a non-title match. Can the WWE Champion notch a victory over Baron Corbin heading into Backlash or will “The Lone Wolf” prove that he deserves to be in the WWE Title picture?

Match Results

  • Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. AJ Styles by pin following the Khallas after Kevin Owens hits AJ Styles with the United States Title belt.
  • Breezango def. The Colons by Fandango pinning Epico Colon with the Falcon Arrow.
  • Non-Title: Carmella (with Natalya, Tamina, & James Ellsworth) def. Naomi (with Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch) by roll-up after Naomi is distracted by a brawl on the outside.
  • Non-Title: Randy Orton def. Baron Corbin by pin following the RKO.

See page 2 for detailed results.

