WWE Spoilers: Three title matches announced for Backlash 2017

The thirteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on May 21 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. On last week’s SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Championship match was made official for Backlash and, this week, the United States Title and SmackDown Tag Team Title matches were also confirmed. Here is the current card for Backlash 2017:

United States Championship: Kevin Owens or Chris Jericho (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Breezango

Whoever leaves this Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view as the United States Champion will defend the United States Title against AJ Styles at Backlash.

