WWE Spoilers: Five matches announced for Extreme Rules

The ninth annual WWE Extreme Rules will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 4 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. As announced on RAW, there will be a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match to determine a new #1 Contender for the Universal Championship. Also, matches for the Intercontinental, RAW Women’s, RAW Tag Team, and Cruiserweight Titles have been announced for the event. Here is the current card for Extreme Rules:

#1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match: Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Championship: Title Changes Hands on a DQ: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz (with Maryse)

RAW Women’s Championship: Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

In the #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match, there will be no disqualifications and no count-outs with the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission in the ring will win the match and earn a future Universal Title match against champion Brock Lesnar.

In the Intercontinental Title match, if Dean Ambrose is disqualified for any reason, he will lose the Intercontinental Championship to The Miz.

In the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Championship, the first Superstar to climb up and retrieve the kendo stick hanging in the corner can legally used the kendo stick in any way they see fit with the match ending by either pinfall or submission.

