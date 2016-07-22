WWE Spoilers: Five matches announced for Extreme Rules

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The ninth annual WWE Extreme Rules will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 4 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. As announced on RAW, there will be a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match to determine a new #1 Contender for the Universal Championship. Also, matches for the Intercontinental, RAW Women’s, RAW Tag Team, and Cruiserweight Titles have been announced for the event. Here is the current card for Extreme Rules:

  • #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match: Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
  • Intercontinental Championship: Title Changes Hands on a DQ: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz (with Maryse)
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

In the #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match, there will be no disqualifications and no count-outs with the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission in the ring will win the match and earn a future Universal Title match against champion Brock Lesnar.

In the Intercontinental Title match, if Dean Ambrose is disqualified for any reason, he will lose the Intercontinental Championship to The Miz.

In the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Championship, the first Superstar to climb up and retrieve the kendo stick hanging in the corner can legally used the kendo stick in any way they see fit with the match ending by either pinfall or submission.

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 16, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 16, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE Spoilers: Five matches announced for Extreme Rules

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Five matches announced for Extreme Rules

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Doctor Who S10E05: Oxygen – A lot of hot air in an episode that can’t meet its high aspirations

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

Doctor Who S10E05: Oxygen – A lot of hot air in an episode that can’t meet its high aspirations

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is almost perfect

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is almost perfect

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Fargo S03E03 Review: The Law of Non-Contradiction – Odd episode that shouldn’t work, but does.

Salome G
TV Blogs

Fargo S03E03 Review: The Law of Non-Contradiction – Odd episode that shouldn’t work, but does.

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 2, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 2, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown