WWE Spoilers: Participants announced for Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match

The eighth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 18 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the six participants in this year’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match were revealed. In addition, the WWE Championship will be on the line in a rematch from Backlash. Here is the current card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens

The winner of the Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match will be the first Superstar who climbs a ladder and retrieves the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. Whoever wins the match will gain ownership of the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, which entitles its holder to a guaranteed shot at the WWE Championship at any time and any place they want it for the next year.

