WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 23, 2017

Opportunity Awaits.

Two nights after Backlash, the 927th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. At Backlash, a new era was ushered in with the crowning of a brand new WWE Champion as, with a big assist from The Singh Brothers, Jinder Mahal was able to do the unthinkable by defeating Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion, leaving the fans in Chicago and around the world in a state of shock. Now, two nights after scoring the biggest win of his career, the new WWE Champion would be in a celebratory mood as Jinder Mahal would hold a Punjabi Celebration on SmackDown LIVE to ring in the era of “The Modern Day Maharaja”. Also on SmackDown LIVE, with Backlash in the record books, the blue brand now must look ahead to next month’s WWE Money-in-the-Bank pay-per-view and SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon would make an appearance on SmackDown LIVE with an announcement regarding Money-in-the-Bank. What will the Commissioner have to say? Will we find out who will be competing in this year’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match?

Match Results

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch (with Naomi) def. Natalya & Carmella (with Tamina & James Ellsworth) by Carmella submitting to Becky Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her.

Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin by roll-up.

Tyler Breeze (with Fandango) def. Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) by roll-up after a distraction from Fandango.

Fandango (with Tyler Breeze) def. Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) by roll-up after a distraction from Tyler Breeze.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) def. Breezango by Jimmy Uso (c) pinning Fandango following the Uso Splash to retain.

AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Kevin Owens following the Kinshasa.

