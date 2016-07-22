WWE RAW Results: March 27, 2017

It Only Takes One.

Six nights before the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, the 1244th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On the last RAW before WrestleMania, things were guaranteed to get intense heading into “The Show of Shows” and perhaps no confrontation would be more volatile than the one between Universal Champion Goldberg and “The Beast” Brock Lesnar as Goldberg and Lesnar would come face-to-face in the ring for the final time before their clash for the Universal Championship this Sunday at WrestleMania! Will WrestleMania get started early when these two powerhouses are in the same ring at the same time? Also on RAW, after a unique proposition from Triple H for an unsanctioned match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania where Seth would have to sign a hold harmless agreement to absolve Triple H and WWE from any lawsuits should Rollins be further injured during their match, “The Game” has challenged Seth Rollins to come to RAW and sign on the dotted line to agree to face Triple H at WrestleMania in an unsanctioned match! Will Seth Rollins ignore what his doctors and physical therapist have told him and go through with facing Triple H at WrestleMania?

Match Results

Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax by Bayley pinning Charlotte Flair following the Bayley-to-Belly.

Austin Aries def. Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) by submission to the Last Chancery.

Over-The-Top Rope Challenge: Big Show, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, Curtis Axel, and The Golden Truth fight to a No Contest.

Non-Title: Neville def. Jack Gallagher by submission to the Rings of Saturn.

No DQ: Sami Zayn’s Job on the Line: Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens by roll-up after a distraction from Chris Jericho. As a result, Sami Zayn keeps his job and also qualifies for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

See page 2 for detailed results.