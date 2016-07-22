WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 14, 2017

Loyalty Over Championships.

Two nights after an unforgettable WWE Elimination Chamber, the 913th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. In the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber, the eliminations of Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz would bring the match down to AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, and WWE Champion John Cena. However, in a surprising turn of events, Bray Wyatt would hit Cena with Sister Abigail before eliminating the defending champion from the match meaning that a new WWE Champion was guaranteed. With the top prize in WWE on the line, AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt would give it their all, but in the end it was Bray who would avoid the Phenomenal Forearm and connect with Sister Abigail to pin Styles and win his very first WWE Championship! While Bray Wyatt proved that he could thrive inside the Elimination Chamber, the WWE Title reign of “The Eater of Worlds” would be in serious jeopardy on SmackDown LIVE as, just two days after becoming the new WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt would defend the title against former champion John Cena! Can Bray Wyatt emerge victorious from his first defense of the WWE Championship or will John Cena make history again by becoming a seventeen-time World Champion?

Match Results

Non-Title: American Alpha def. The Ascension by Chad Gable pinning Viktor with Grand Amplitude.

Mickie James def. Becky Lynch by pin following the Mick Kick.

WWE Championship: Triple Threat Match: Bray Wyatt (c) def. AJ Styles and John Cena by pinning John Cena following Sister Abigail to retain.

