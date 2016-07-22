WWE RAW Results: February 6, 2017

Unstoppable Destruction.

The 1237th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Moda Center in Portland, OR. After twice being embarrassed by Goldberg, first at Survivor Series and again at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on last week’s RAW as, on behalf of his client, Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar is challenging Goldberg to one last match between them on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” WrestleMania! It wouldn’t take long for the most dominant competitor in WCW history to respond either as the always explosive Goldberg will appear on RAW to answer the challenge of “The Beast”! Will Goldberg accept the challenge to face Brock Lesnar one final time and settle the score at WrestleMania? Also on last week’s RAW, a confrontation with Stephanie McMahon would seemingly give Seth Rollins everything he wanted as Stephanie’s husband Triple H would make his return to RAW. However, as soon as Seth Rollins came down to ringside, ready to fight his former mentor, Rollins was ambushed by the debuting Samoa Joe! The former NXT Champion would do the dirty work of Triple H, slinging Seth Rollins around the ringside area before locking in the Coquina Clutch on Seth in the ring. This attack would result in Seth Rollins re-injuring his surgically repaired knee and, now thanks to Samoa Joe and Triple H, Rollins will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time. Following this savage attack, what’s the latest on Seth Rollins’ injury? Will we hear from either Triple H or Samoa Joe on RAW?

Match Results

Nia Jax def. Bayley by pin following a Samoan Drop after a distraction by Charlotte Flair.

4-on-1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman def. C.C. Bonin, Rob Pelly, Dusty Wallace, & James Stock (local competitors) by pinning one of the local competitors following the running powerslam.

Akira Tozawa def. Drew Gulak by pin with the bridging German suplex.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson (c) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by DQ after Big Cass interferes to retain.

Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. The Shining Stars by Xavier Woods pinning Epico following the Midnight Hour.

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (with Kevin Owens) def. Sami Zayn by pin following the Codebreaker to retain.

6-Man Tag: Jack Gallagher, Cedric Alexander, & T.J. Perkins def. Neville, Noam Dar, & Tony Nese by Cedric Alexander pinning Noam Dar following the Lumbar Check.

Samoa Joe def. Roman Reigns by pin following a uranage after a distraction by Braun Strowman.

