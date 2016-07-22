WWE RAW Results: January 30, 2017

The Destroyer.

One night after a historic Royal Rumble, the 1236th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, TX. At the 30th annual Royal Rumble in the Alamodome in San Antonio, it was SmackDown LIVE’s Randy Orton who would earn himself a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania by entering at #23 and lasting until the end, last eliminating Roman Reigns to win the second Royal Rumble Match of his career. While a RAW Superstar did not win the 2017 Royal Rumble Match, the Superstars of RAW definitely had an impact on the 30-man free-for-all with “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman impressing with seven eliminations, which included Mark Henry and Big Show as well as Roman Reigns who entered the Rumble at #30 and managed to eliminate Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, and even The Undertaker! Speaking of Chris Jericho, the United States Champion was in the Rumble Match the longest of anyone, entering at #2 and lasting just over an hour in the match before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. Now that the 2017 Royal Rumble is in the books, the Superstars of RAW will certainly be clamoring to become the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Will a new #1 Contender be named on RAW? After Braun Strowman cost him the WWE Universal Title, how will Roman Reigns respond to not only being cost the title, but failing to win the Royal Rumble Match as well?

Match Results

Non-Title: Sami Zayn def. Chris Jericho by pin following the Helluva Kick.

Tony Nese def. Mustafa Ali by pin following a running knee in the corner.

6-Person Mixed Tag Match: Cesaro & Sheamus and Bayley def. Gallows & Anderson and Charlotte Flair by Bayley pinning Charlotte Flair following the Bayley-to-Belly.

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens (c) by DQ after Roman Reigns interferes. As a result, Kevin Owens (c) retains.

Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks by referee stoppage.

Tornado Tag Match: Enzo & Big Cass def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal (with Lana) by Enzo Amore pinning Rusev following the Bada Boom Shakalaka.

See page 2 for detailed results.