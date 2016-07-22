WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 3, 2017

New Year, New Champion.

The 907th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE was the first SmackDown LIVE of 2017 and it came to you, live, from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. After successfully retaining the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin last week, AJ Styles now has a date with a familiar adversary in four weeks at the Royal Rumble when AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against fifteen-time former World Champion John Cena! Before they get to the Royal Rumble, however, the match will be made official on SmackDown LIVE as AJ Styles and John Cena would be in the same ring at the same time for the official contract signing for the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Also on SmackDown LIVE, after The Miz publicly exposed the relationship between Dean Ambrose and Renee Young a couple of weeks ago, Dean Ambrose would be looking for a piece of The Miz and he would get it on SmackDown LIVE as “The Lunatic Fringe” would challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

Match Results

Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler by pin following the End of Days.

Becky Lynch def. La Luchadora by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Aliyah by submission to the Code of Silence.

Non-Title: American Alpha def. Breezango by Chad Gable pinning Tyler Breeze with Grand Amplitude.

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose def. The Miz (c) (with Maryse) by pin following Dirty Deeds to win the Intercontinental Title.

See page 2 for detailed results.