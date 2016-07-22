WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: January 10, 2017

Without Missing A Beat.

The 908th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA. After Baron Corbin interrupted the contract signing for the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble between AJ Styles and John Cena and confronted the #1 Contender last week, this week’s SmackDown LIVE would see “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin go one-on-one with fifteen-time former World Champion John Cena for the first time ever! Can Baron Corbin score the biggest win of his career by defeating John Cena or will Cena vanquish “The Lone Wolf” on his way to facing AJ Styles for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble? Also on SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles would be on the line as American Alpha defends against former champions The Wyatt Family. Can American Alpha overcome the numbers game of The Wyatt Family to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles or will Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, & Luke Harper prove that American Alpha’s title victory was just a fluke?

Match Results

Kalisto def. Dolph Ziggler by crucifix roll-up.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) def. Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton (with Luke Harper) by Chad Gable (c) rolling up Randy Orton after a distraction from Luke Harper to retain.

Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. CJ Lunde (local competitor) by submission to the Code of Silence.

John Cena def. Baron Corbin by pin following the Attitude Adjustment.

