WWE Spoilers: Six new entrants announced for the 2017 Royal Rumble Match

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on January 29 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, six Superstars have announced their entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a shot at either the WWE Universal Championship (RAW) or the WWE Championship (SmackDown LIVE). Here is the updated card: 30-Man Royal Rumble Match WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship: Chris Jericho Locked in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns RAW Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley The following is the current list of confirmed Royal Rumble Match participants: Goldberg (RAW) Brock Lesnar (RAW) Kofi Kingston (RAW) Xavier Woods (RAW) Big E (RAW) Chris Jericho (RAW) Braun Strowman (RAW) Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE) Whoever wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match will get a guaranteed shot at either the WWE Universal Championship (if they're a RAW Superstar) or the WWE Championship (if they're a SmackDown Superstar) at WrestleMania 33.