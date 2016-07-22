WWE Spoilers: Six new entrants announced for the 2017 Royal Rumble Match

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on January 29 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, six Superstars have announced their entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a shot at either the WWE Universal Championship (RAW) or the WWE Championship (SmackDown LIVE). Here is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship: Chris Jericho Locked in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

The following is the current list of confirmed Royal Rumble Match participants:

Goldberg (RAW)

Brock Lesnar (RAW)

Kofi Kingston (RAW)

Xavier Woods (RAW)

Big E (RAW)

Chris Jericho (RAW)

Braun Strowman (RAW)

Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE)

Whoever wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match will get a guaranteed shot at either the WWE Universal Championship (if they’re a RAW Superstar) or the WWE Championship (if they’re a SmackDown Superstar) at WrestleMania 33.

