WWE Spoilers: Six new entrants announced for the 2017 Royal Rumble Match

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, on January 29 at a special start time of 7/6c from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, six Superstars have announced their entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a shot at either the WWE Universal Championship (RAW) or the WWE Championship (SmackDown LIVE). Here is the updated card:

  • 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
  • WWE Universal Championship: Chris Jericho Locked in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

The following is the current list of confirmed Royal Rumble Match participants:

  • Goldberg (RAW)
  • Brock Lesnar (RAW)
  • Kofi Kingston (RAW)
  • Xavier Woods (RAW)
  • Big E (RAW)
  • Chris Jericho (RAW)
  • Braun Strowman (RAW)
  • Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE)

Whoever wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match will get a guaranteed shot at either the WWE Universal Championship (if they’re a RAW Superstar) or the WWE Championship (if they’re a SmackDown Superstar) at WrestleMania 33.

What did you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

