WWE RAW Results: January 2, 2017

Collision Course.

The 1232nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was the first RAW of 2017 and it came to you, live, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. With under four weeks to go until the Royal Rumble, the first RAW of 2017 would feature the return of the most dominant competitor in WCW history as Goldberg would make an appearance on RAW for the first time since announcing his entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match the night after Survivor Series, where he shockingly dominated Brock Lesnar in one minute and twenty-six seconds. With Brock Lesnar also slated for the Royal Rumble Match, what will Goldberg have to say about potentially going toe-to-toe with “The Beast” one more time in the 30-man melee? Also on RAW, after laying waste to the Superstars of RAW for two weeks in a row, Braun Strowman’s demands would be met as “The Monster Among Men” would get his rematch with Sami Zayn and, this time, the David vs. Goliath battle would be contested in a Last Man Standing match, where the only way to win is by keeping your opponent down for a count of ten!

Match Results

Non-Title: Loser Banned From Ringside: Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens by DQ after Kevin Owens uses the ring bell. As a result, Kevin Owens will be banned from ringside for the United States Title match.

Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows) def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following a neckbreaker from the second rope.

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

Xavier Woods (with Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. Titus O’Neil by roll-up.

United States Championship: Kevin Owens Banned: Title Changes Hands on DQ or Count-Out: Roman Reigns (c) def. Chris Jericho by pin following the Spear to retain.

T.J. Perkins def. The Brian Kendrick by submission to the knee bar.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Rusev & Jinder Mahal (with Lana) def. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) by pin following the Bulgarian Boot.

#1 Contender’s Match: Bayley def. Nia Jax by pin following the Bayley-to-Belly off of the second rope after a distraction from Sasha Banks to become the new #1 Contender for the RAW Women’s Title.

