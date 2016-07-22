WWE RAW Results: January 16, 2017

Pre-Rumble Destruction.

Thirteen nights before the Royal Rumble, the 1234th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, AR. Before he joins twenty-nine other competitors in the Royal Rumble Match with the winner getting a main event match at WrestleMania for either the WWE Universal Championship or the WWE Championship, “The Beast” would return to RAW as, for the first time since his shocking loss to Goldberg in one minute, twenty-six seconds at Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, along with his advocate Paul Heyman, would make an appearance on RAW! What will Brock and Heyman have to say regarding Lesnar’s loss at Survivor Series? Will “The Beast” have a message for Goldberg, who will also be a part of the Royal Rumble Match?

Match Results

Enzo & Big Cass def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal (with Lana) by Enzo Amore pinning Jinder Mahal following the Bada Boom Shakalaka.

Ariya Daivari def. Lince Dorado by submission to a modified Cobra Clutch.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson def. Cesaro & Sheamus (c) by DQ after Sheamus (c) hits the referee. As a result, Cesaro & Sheamus (c) retain.

Royal Rumble Qualifying Match: Big E (with Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) def. Titus O’Neil by pin following the Big Ending to keep his spot in the Royal Rumble Match.

Cedric Alexander def. The Brian Kendrick by pin following the Lumbar Check.

6-Man Tag: Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, & Braun Strowman def. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, & Sami Zayn by Braun Strowman pinning Sami Zayn following the running powerslam.

