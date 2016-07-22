WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Results

The inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament came to you, live on the WWE Network, on January 14 and January 15 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. With Michael Cole and UK legend Nigel McGuinness calling the action, sixteen of the United Kingdom’s brightest independent wrestling stars would compete in a tournament to crown the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion as Pete Dunne (Birmingham, England), Trent Seven (Wolverhampton, England), Wolfgang (Glasgow, Scotland), Jordan Devlin (Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland), Joseph Conners (Nottingham, England), H.C. Dyer (Cambridge, England), Tyson T-Bone (Malvern, England), Roy Johnson (South London, England), Danny Burch (London, England), James Drake (Blackpool, England), Sam Gradwell (Blackpool, England), Dan Moloney (Birmingham, England), Tyler Bate (Dudley, England), Tucker (Belfast, Northern Ireland), Saxon Huxley (Hartlepool, England), and Mark Andrews (Cardiff, Wales) would all compete to make history.

Match Results (Night One)

First Round Match: Trent Seven def. H.C. Dyer by pin following the Seven Stars to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Jordan Devlin def. Danny Burch by pin following a Pele Kick to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Sam Gradwell def. Saxon Huxley by pin following the flying headbutt to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Pete Dunne def. Roy Johnson by pin following the Bitter End to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Wolfgang def. Tyson T-Bone by pin following the Howling to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Joseph Conners def. James Drake by pin following the DLD to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Mark Andrews def. Dan Moloney by pin following the Shooting Star Press to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

First Round Match: Tyler Bate def. Tucker by pin with the Tyler Driver ’97 to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

See page 2 for Match Results from Night Two.