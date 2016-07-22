WWE Spoilers: Undertaker confirmed for the Royal Rumble Match

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, at a special start time of 7/6c two weeks from this Sunday on January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW, The Undertaker will be competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for the first time since 2009. Also announced for the Royal Rumble Match on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, respectively, is Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler. This brings the total of announced participants to 13, leaving 17 spots open in the Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated card and list of announced Royal Rumble Match participants:

  • 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
  • WWE Universal Championship: Chris Jericho Suspended in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley
  • Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

As of this post, there are 13 Superstars announced for the Royal Rumble Match as Goldberg (RAW), Brock Lesnar (RAW), Big E (RAW), Xavier Woods (RAW), Kofi Kingston (RAW), Chris Jericho (RAW), Braun Strowman (RAW), Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE), Seth Rollins (RAW), The Undertaker (???), Dean Ambrose (SmackDown LIVE), The Miz (SmackDown LIVE), and Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE) have all announced their entry.

