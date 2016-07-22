WWE Spoilers: Undertaker confirmed for the Royal Rumble Match

The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble will come to you, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, at a special start time of 7/6c two weeks from this Sunday on January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. As announced on RAW, The Undertaker will be competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for the first time since 2009. Also announced for the Royal Rumble Match on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, respectively, is Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler. This brings the total of announced participants to 13, leaving 17 spots open in the Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated card and list of announced Royal Rumble Match participants:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship: Chris Jericho Suspended in a Shark Cage: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

