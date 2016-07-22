WWE Roadblock: End of the Line 2016 Results

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2016 would be in the hands of the RAW Superstars as WWE Roadblock: End of the Line came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Few can argue that one of the top feuds of 2016 has been the intense rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte over the RAW Women’s Championship, having faced each other countless times throughout the latter half of the year, including a grueling Hell in a Cell match and a Falls Count Anywhere match. While it’s been proven that both Sasha and Charlotte are at the top of their game, they will have to go above and beyond to prove that they are better than their opponent at Roadblock: End of the Line when Sasha defends the RAW Women’s Title against Charlotte in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match! For only the second time in WWE history, two women will compete in the punishing marathon match where the bell will ring and, for 30 minutes, both champion and challenger will do their best to get as many falls as they can by either pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out and, at the end of the 30 minute time limit, whoever has the most falls will be declared the winner and the RAW Women’s Champion. In the ultimate test of who is the top Superstar of the RAW women’s division, who will survive the 30 minutes with the most falls and who will prove that they are the better competitor? Will this grueling Iron Man Match put a definitive end to the rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte?

Throughout WWE history, only one Superstar has simultaneously held a World Title and the United States Title and that was Seth Rollins. However, at Roadblock: End of the Line, reigning United States Champion Roman Reigns would be looking to do what his former Shield teammate had done before him when Reigns challenges Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship. With the friendship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho seemingly no more, will Kevin Owens be able to survive on his own against Roman Reigns with the WWE Universal Title on the line or will Roman Reigns end 2016 by making history as the first Superstar in history to hold the WWE Universal Title and the United States Title at the same time?

Speaking of Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens’ former best friend would also be in action at Roadblock: End of the Line as “Y2J” would go one-on-one with the man that he has cost the WWE Universal Title on multiple occasions as well as the man who delivered a Pedigree to him on the top of a car as Chris Jericho would go one-on-one with Seth Rollins! Over the last couple of weeks, Seth Rollins has made his plan well known as Rollins plans to go through Chris Jericho on his way to beating Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title in order to get the attention of Triple H, who betrayed Rollins in favor of Kevin Owens back in August. Can Seth Rollins come one step closer to Triple H by knocking off Chris Jericho or will the veteran “Y2J” prove that he is more than just a stepping stone for Seth Rollins?

There is no questioning the fact that 2016 has been the best year in the careers of The New Day as Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have fought through every obstacle put in front of them and, by hook or by crook, they have earned their place in the record books as not only the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time, but the longest reigning tag team champions in the history of WWE, having shattered the nearly three decade old record set by Demolition. After surviving two Triple Threat Tag Matches on RAW to retain the gold, there would be no rest for the weary as, on their 483rd day as the RAW Tag Team Champions, The New Day would put the gold on the line against a team that has really gotten it together in recent weeks, Cesaro & Sheamus. Now that they are seemingly unified as a formidable team, can Cesaro & Sheamus be the ones who finally dethrone The New Day or will The New Day prove that there is no team on RAW than take the titles from them?

In a match that Sami Zayn demanded from RAW General Manager Mick Foley for weeks, Sami would finally get his wish at Roadblock: End of the Line when “The Underdog from the Underground” goes one-on-one with the unstoppable monster known as Braun Strowman! Also at Roadblock: End of the Line, the Cruiserweight Championship would be on the line as “The Outlandish” Rich Swann makes his first title defense on pay-per-view against two former champions in T.J. Perkins and The Brian Kendrick as these three top Cruiserweights would compete in a Triple Threat Match for the Cruiserweight Title.

Match Results

Kickoff Match: Rusev (with Lana) def. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) by count-out after a distraction from Lana.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Big E & Kofi Kingston (c) (with Xavier Woods) by Sheamus rolling up Kofi Kingston (c) to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

10-Minute Time Limit: Sami Zayn def. Braun Strowman by surviving the 10-minute time limit.

Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho by pin following the Pedigree after a distraction from Kevin Owens.

Cruiserweight Championship: Triple Threat Match: Rich Swann (c) def. T.J. Perkins and The Brian Kendrick by pinning T.J. Perkins following the Swann Kick to retain.

RAW Women’s Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Charlotte def. Sasha Banks (c) with a score of 3-2 in sudden death overtime to win the RAW Women’s Title. Charlotte def. Sasha Banks (c) by pin following a modified Natural Selection. Sasha Banks (c) def. Charlotte by counter pinfall. Sasha Banks (c) def. Charlotte by submission to the Bank Statement. Charlotte def. Sasha Banks (c) by submission to the Figure-Four Leg Lock. Charlotte def. Sasha Banks (c) by submission to the Figure-Eight in sudden death overtime.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens (c) by DQ after Chris Jericho interferes. As a result, Kevin Owens (c) retains.

