Fargo S04E06 Review: Camp Elegance – Still waiting…

In retrospect, Loy taking Swanee and Zelmare into his organization was a good idea. I thought it was curious, but I didn’t doubt it. However, I didn’t see the exquisite wisdom in it until this week.

That was when the women are able to infiltrate Gaetano’s hideout using nothing more than the fact that they’re women. The Fadda guys just open the door and let them in, from what we can see and hear. That’s to their detriment, of course, because Zelmare and Swanee apparently seriously wound or even kill most of them. And then Gaetano accidentally kills one of the few men they didn’t get.

This scene is strange and makes me feel as if I don’t understand Gaetano’s characterization. But then again, maybe Doc was right on when he said last week that he was a boy. That would certainly explain the way he acts. Because for a guy with so much bluster, he looks positively terrified this week.

The first time is in that room when he’s waiting for whatever comes. And the second time is similar. It’s when Loy has him captive, and Gaetano is waiting for Omie (Corey Hendrix) to take the first swing. And I may be off-base–it happened pretty quickly–but that also looked like it was Omie in the first scene, ambushing Odis. I guess he had a busy day.

And about that scene with Odis. I’m not sure I understand it completely, but it seems as if there were an implication that Loy and Odis had a preexisting relationship. I mean, prior to the raid. That would explain, for instance, how Loy knew about Odis’s war history. I just wish I knew what Loy was holding over Odis, beyond the threat of physical violence. As it is, the psychological violence is enough. I guess it’s the mark of a good scene (and an intimidating screen presence) that it made me so concerned for the fate of those little Hummels.

Little things are vulnerable, after all, and no one was more vulnerable this week than the children. Of course, we haven’t seen much of little Zero since the beginning of the season. I would think he’d be the most vulnerable, since Josto doesn’t have the same tie to him as a parent. Sure, you could argue that they have that sibling bond, but I will just point to Josto’s feelings about Gaetano as exhibit A and the prosecution will rest.

Anyway, I’m not sure Loy has it in him to kill Zero. I could be wrong, because it’s not as if he hasn’t proven himself brutal enough when it’s required. Still, unless I’m misremembering, I can’t recall his even suggesting it. He might consider it soon, though, because it’s Satchel this week who’s actually the most vulnerable.

Because despite the pressure from New York to be chill and save Gaetano, Josto seems to want a war as much as anyone. He definitely wouldn’t lose much sleep if Gaetano never came back. And he seems to want to preemptively pile dirt on his memory, by having Satchel killed and Gaetano blamed for it.

The problem, though, is that the man he picked for the job is another man who never considered killing a child, Antoon (Sean Fortunato). In fact, his unease with the job is so obvious that Rabbi picks up on it. He may not know exactly what has been ordered, but he’s been around long enough and seen enough to know that it’s nothing good. And, obviously, he learns as much at Joplin’s.

There’s an interesting question about what happens at Camp Elegance. At least, it’s interesting to me. I wonder what would have happened if Rabbi had gotten there just a moment earlier. If he hadn’t seen Antoon with his gun out, then would he have shot him? I go back and forth a bit on it, but I think he would have. I’m not sure he thought he had another choice, especially since it gave him the perfect opportunity to abscond with Satchel. He probably thought it was the safest bet, because as he said last week, a lot of people are going to die. And Rabbi Milligan may be one of them, but if he dies, then I believe he’ll die saving Satchel from the same fate.

8/10 – I enjoyed this episode, especially for the tension in the last scene. However, we’re over halfway through the season and it still feels like we’re waiting for it to start.