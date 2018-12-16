Star Trek Discovery S02E02 & S02E03: Its very best and very worst episode!

Last year, Discovery was, not so much “hit and miss” as it was “miss and not miss so badly.” The opening season had a couple gems but mostly it wavered between “this is not Star Trek” and “this is not Star Trek but it’s trying.”

This season began with a mediocre debut but immediately thereafter dropped the best episode of the series thus far.

S02E02: New Eden

New Eden is as classic a Trek episode as you are going to get in these “new era of Trek” days in which we live. Discovery is, of course, a heavily serialized show with a single overarching theme propelling the narrative for the season. That’s fine, provided you do have strong episodes that stand on their own. That’s especially important when you’re releasing the episodes weekly, as opposed to a season-drop like with Stranger Things. Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica had a very serialized plot but they still went to great lengths to make each episode have a strong story that begins, middles, and ends in an hour.

Discovery’s first season struggled with it, but they tried. New Eden nails it, however. It manages to be a great standalone episode, while also furthering the season’s storyline of the Red Angel. In addition, it feels like old school Trek, with the crew beaming down to a mystery planet, talking with mystery people, unraveling a mystery mystery, debating the mystery on philosophical and ethical grounds, and then beaming back having learned something about themselves.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is all I want from my Star Trek.

Phaser fights and holodeck adventures are great the way whipped cream on a pie is great, but if the pie is made out of feces, the whipped cream isn’t going to help. New Eden was directed by Trek vet Johnathan Frakes, and it shows. He’s an accomplished director and more than familiar with making Star Trek feel like Star Trek, having already helmed many great Trek hours in the past (The Drumhead, Quality of Life, Cause and Effect), not to mention one of the Franchise’s best movies (First Contact). There was an indescribable feel to the hour; it just sank into my Trek-loving brain like pajamas on Christmas morning.

There was a sense of urgency at times, without the show throwing too much at us. There were things to discuss, lessons to learn, points of view to debate (we talked about the Prime Directive and God; all in all a productive hour). And when it was time to have fun, Discovery did donuts in space.

New Eden ought to be the episode shown to anyone asked to write for or direct an episode of Discovery. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the show’s best episode was also the one that really embraced its legacy, not in a superficial way, but with the way in the way it tells its story. It is the template for showing exactly what kind of show Star Trek can be in 2019, ironically by being the most like the Trek shows from a generation ago.

10/10 – Exactly what Star Trek should be. Do this fourteen times a year and I will be soooo happy.

One week later…

S02E03: Point of Light

Well…merde.