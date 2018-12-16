REVIEW: Aquaman is a shockingly great time

About halfway into the 2.5 hour run-time, there’s a fight between Aquaman and his half-brother, Orm. It’s one of those big fights that you know, because it happens so early in the movie, is just a set up for the rematch that will come later. There’s another scene about half an hour before that, where Orm tries to convince a fellow king to combine their armies (to invade the surface world—us). This other king—played by Dolph Lundgren—is reluctant at first but then a submarine (from the surface world, obviously) somehow makes its way down to their meeting-place and attacks them. Orm destroys it and earns the respect of his fellow king, who agrees to unite to fight the land-dwellers. It’s one of those “happy accidents that favor the villain” moments that you know, because you’ve seen movies before, was probably set-up by the villain. And sure enough, two minutes later we learn just that.

Aquaman is far from an unpredictable movie. Its plot is fairly easy to stay two steps ahead of and often times in movies that’s a bad omen. We want movies that surprise us, stories that shock us, and when the plot is predictable, the audience tends to get restless and impatient.

Fortunately for Aquaman, everything about the film is so much better than it should have been that the entire movie is a shock. The whole thing from beginning to end is one big happy surprise and I’m so happy for DC that they finally seem to have figured out a winning formula for their comic book properties.