WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The 10th annual WWE Hell in a Cell will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday, September 16, from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. With two Hell in a Cell Matches announced, including one for the Universal Championship, as well as matches for the WWE Championship, RAW Women’s, and SmackDown Women’s Titles, here is the updated card for WWE Hell in a Cell:

  • Universal Championship: Hell in a Cell Match: Special Referee – Mick Foley: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman
  • Hell in a Cell Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
  • RAW Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
  • Mixed Tag Match: Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day

In the Hell in a Cell Match, the competitors will be locked inside the Hell in a Cell structure with the match only ending by pinfall or submission in the ring with no disqualifications and no count-outs.

The WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff will air on several social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, WWE.com, WWE Network, and the WWE app. As of this post, no matches have been announced for the Kickoff. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel hosted by Renee Young and will include Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, and David Otunga.

What do you think of the final card for WWE Hell in a Cell? Post your comments in the box below.

