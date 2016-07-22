WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: August 7, 2018

Back in the Hunt.

The 990th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. For the first time since Samoa Joe made his stingingly personal remarks about AJ Styles and his family last week, the WWE Champion would appear on SmackDown LIVE to address his SummerSlam opponent. Also, the culmination of a four-team tournament to decide who will face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam would take place on SmackDown LIVE as The New Day would face longtime rivals Cesaro & Sheamus with the winning team earning the title match at “The Biggest Event of the Summer”.

Match Results

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. The IIconics by Peyton Royce submitting to Charlotte Flair’s Figure-Eight.

Zelina Vega (with Andrade “Cien” Almas) def. Lana (with Rusev) by pin following the double knees in the corner after interference by Aiden English.

Non-Title: Shinsuke Nakamura def. R-Truth by pin following the Kinshasa.

3-on-2 Handicap Match: The Bludgeon Brothers def. 3SK (local competitors) by Harper pinning Pablo Koslov following the Doomsday Device.

Finals of the #1 Contenders’ Tag Team Tournament: The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Kofi Kingston pinning Cesaro following the Midnight Hour to become the #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam.

