WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: June 5, 2018

Big Miztake.

Twelve nights before WWE Money-in-the-Bank, the 981st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. Less than two weeks before their Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship at Money-in-the-Bank, both WWE Champion AJ Styles and challenger Shinsuke Nakamura would be in the same ring at the same time to make their match official as SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige would preside over the contract signing for the WWE Title rematch. Also, as they prepare to join six other Superstars from RAW and SmackDown LIVE in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match, best friends would be forced to face off on SmackDown LIVE as Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Charlotte Flair.

Match Results

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Asuka def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville by Sonya Deville submitting to Asuka’s Asuka Lock.

Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows) def. Harper (with Rowan) by roll-up.

Mixed Tag Match: Jimmy Uso & Naomi def. Aiden English & Lana by Jimmy Uso pinning Aiden English following a super kick.

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair by submission to the Dis-Arm-Her.

6-Man Tag: The New Day def. The Miz, Rusev, and Samoa Joe by Big E pinning The Miz following the Midnight Hour.

See page 2 for detailed results.