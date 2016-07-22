WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match stipulation revealed for WWE Money-in-the-Bank

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The ninth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 17 at 7/6c from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As announced on SmackDown LIVE, the stipulation for the WWE Title rematch between AJ Styles (c) and Shinsuke Nakamura has been confirmed. Also, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the event and Roman Reigns will face Jinder Mahal. Here is the updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

  • Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. one member of The New Day vs. ???
  • Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. ???
  • WWE Championship: Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson

The final Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match is set to take place on SmackDown LIVE when Daniel Bryan faces Samoa Joe.

The final spot in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match will be decided on RAW when Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke compete in a Last Chance Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match with the winner earning the final spot in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

What do you think of the WWE Title match stipulation? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match stipulation revealed for WWE Money-in-the-Bank

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match stipulation revealed for WWE Money-in-the-Bank

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Ocarina of Time is still seminal, 20 years later…

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Ocarina of Time is still seminal, 20 years later…

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

REVIEW: Solo – A Star Wars Story is what it is and nothing else

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Solo – A Star Wars Story is what it is and nothing else

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

The Americans S06E09: Jennings, Elizabeth – A masterclass of hunches, paranoia, and the corruption between a mother and ...

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

The Americans S06E09: Jennings, Elizabeth – A masterclass of hunches, paranoia, and the corruption between a mother and her daughter

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

Review: Star Trek Discovery Season 1 (second half)

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Review: Star Trek Discovery Season 1 (second half)

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Jurassic Park is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Jurassic Park is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 22, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 22, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: May 21, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 21, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Killing Eve S01E07 Review: I Don’t Want to Be Free – I am a little nervous…

Salome G
TV Blogs

Killing Eve S01E07 Review: I Don’t Want to Be Free – I am a little nervous…

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

REVIEW: Deadpool 2 does it again

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Deadpool 2 does it again

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 15, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 15, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown