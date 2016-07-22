WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match stipulation revealed for WWE Money-in-the-Bank

The ninth annual WWE Money-in-the-Bank will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on June 17 at 7/6c from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As announced on SmackDown LIVE, the stipulation for the WWE Title rematch between AJ Styles (c) and Shinsuke Nakamura has been confirmed. Also, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the event and Roman Reigns will face Jinder Mahal. Here is the updated card for WWE Money-in-the-Bank:

Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. one member of The New Day vs. ???

Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. ???

WWE Championship: Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Gallows & Anderson

The final Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Match for the Men’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match is set to take place on SmackDown LIVE when Daniel Bryan faces Samoa Joe.

The final spot in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match will be decided on RAW when Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke compete in a Last Chance Money-in-the-Bank Qualifying Gauntlet Match with the winner earning the final spot in the Women’s Money-in-the-Bank Ladder Match.

