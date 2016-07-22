WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 17, 2018

Big Arrival.

The 974th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. After night one of the Superstar Shake-Up saw Bobby Roode, The Riott Squad, Breezango, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, and then United States Champion Jinder Mahal, among others, all find a new home on RAW, it would be SmackDown LIVE’s turn to shake things up in the Superstar Shake-Up. With RAW boasting the likes of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Cesaro & Sheamus, The Authors of Pain, and Braun Strowman, who will join The Miz in coming to SmackDown LIVE? Speaking of The Miz, what will happen now that “The A-Lister” is back on the same brand as his longtime rival, Daniel Bryan? With Daniel Bryan medically cleared to compete and, with The Miz coming to Tuesday nights without The Miztourage, will Daniel Bryan finally get his hands on The Miz?

Match Results

Non-Title: AJ Styles def. Rusev (with Aiden English) by DQ after Aiden English interferes.

Non-Title: Jeff Hardy def. Shelton Benjamin by pin following the Swanton Bomb.

Harper (with Rowan) def. Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) by pin following the Discus Clothesline after a distraction by Rowan.

Samoa Joe def. Sin Cara by submission to the Coquina Clutch.

Charlotte Flair (with Becky Lynch) def. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) by submission to the Figure-Eight.

AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan def. Rusev Day by DQ after Big Cass interferes.

Superstar Shake-Up (Night Two) Results

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – United States Champion Jeff Hardy

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – Samoa Joe

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – Big Cass

NXT to SmackDown LIVE – SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, & Alexander Wolfe)

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – Asuka

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – Gallows & Anderson

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – Cesaro & Sheamus

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – R-Truth

NXT to SmackDown LIVE – Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega)

