WWE RAW Results: April 16, 2018

All Shook Up.

The 1299th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. As Vince McMahon would say, “it’s time to shake things up again” and that is exactly what would happen on RAW and SmackDown LIVE with the second annual Superstar Shake-Up where the rosters of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE would be altered with Superstars from SmackDown LIVE finding a new home on RAW while RAW Superstars would find a new home on SmackDown LIVE! With a roster boasting the likes of WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, United States Champion Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, Charlotte Flair, The Riott Squad, The New Day, The Usos, Rusev, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers, and many others, SmackDown LIVE could certainly find itself losing out on some major players on Tuesday nights, but who will be coming to RAW from the blue brand? Also on RAW, two former best friends would look to settle their issues as “The Boss” Sasha Banks would go one-on-one with Bayley in addition to the continuation of the Tag Team Eliminator as the bizarre team of “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt would face The Revival with the winners facing Cesaro & Sheamus at The Greatest Royal Rumble to decide who will be the brand new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Match Results

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy def. Jinder Mahal (c) (with Sunil Singh) by pin following the Swanton Bomb to win the United States Title.

Sasha Banks def. Bayley by DQ after The Riott Squad interferes.

The Authors of Pain def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by Akam pinning Rhyno following the Last Chapter.

Tag Team Eliminator: Finals: “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival by “Woken” Matt Hardy pinning Dash Wilder following a double team Twist of Fate. As a result, “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt will face Cesaro & Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team Titles at The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Ember Moon def. Mickie James by pin following the Eclipse.

Natalya def. Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville) by submission to the Sharpshooter.

Breezango def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Tyler Breeze rolling up Cesaro.

10-Man Tag: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, & Bobby Roode def. The Miz, The Miztourage, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn by Braun Strowman pinning The Miz following the running powerslam.

Superstar Shake-Up (Night One) Results

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – United States Champion Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh)

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Logan)

Unemployed to RAW – Kevin Owens

Unemployed to RAW – Sami Zayn

RAW to SmackDown LIVE – The Miz

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze)

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – Natalya

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – Dolph Ziggler

NXT to RAW – Drew McIntyre

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – Baron Corbin

SmackDown LIVE to RAW – Bobby Roode

