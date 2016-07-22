WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 3, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Mind Games.

Five nights before WrestleMania, the 972nd edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. With “The Show of Shows” WrestleMania less than a week away, the dream match for the WWE Championship between WWE Champion AJ Styles and 2018 Royal Rumble Match winner Shinsuke Nakamura is on the horizon and neither Superstar has been shy about their anticipation for their first ever meeting on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”. What will happen between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on the last SmackDown LIVE before their showdown at WrestleMania? It’s now official that Daniel Bryan will compete in a WWE ring for the first time in three years this Sunday at WrestleMania when the SmackDown LIVE General Manager teams with SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon to face the recently fired Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a match where, if Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn win, they will be reinstated to SmackDown LIVE. What will happen between these two teams on SmackDown LIVE as they look ahead to WrestleMania this Sunday night?

Match Results

  • Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Natalya by submission to the Figure-Eight.
  • Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) by pin following the Machka Kick.
  • 8-Man Tag: Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Primo Colon, & Dolph Ziggler def. Tye Dillinger, Zack Ryder, & Breezango by Baron Corbin pinning Fandango following the End of Days.
  • AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin by AJ Styles pinning Chad Gable following the Phenomenal Forearm.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 3, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 3, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE WrestleMania 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE WrestleMania 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE RAW Results: April 2, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: April 2, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE WrestleMania 34 Anti-Hype: Temper your expectations!

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE WrestleMania 34 Anti-Hype: Temper your expectations!

Matthew Martin
WWE

The Terror S01E03 Review: The Ladder – That death sneaked up on us!

Salome G
TV Blogs

The Terror S01E03 Review: The Ladder – That death sneaked up on us!

Salome G
TV Blogs

On Disney owning Fox: Bringing the fanfare back to Star Wars

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

On Disney owning Fox: Bringing the fanfare back to Star Wars

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

REVIEW: Ready Player One is Willy Wonka and the Nostalgia Factory

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Ready Player One is Willy Wonka and the Nostalgia Factory

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE Spoilers: Two new matches announced for WrestleMania 34

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Two new matches announced for WrestleMania 34

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Isle of Dogs and every Wes Anderson movie from best to most best…

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Isle of Dogs and every Wes Anderson movie from best to most best…

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Mrs. Doubtfire is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Mrs. Doubtfire is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Riverdale S02E17 Review: The Noose Tightens – I died a thousand secondhand embarrassment deaths during it

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E17 Review: The Noose Tightens – I died a thousand secondhand embarrassment deaths during it

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

The Terror S01E01/02 Review: Go For Broke/Gore – Stiff upper lips aren’t as strong as Arctic ice

Salome G
TV Blogs

The Terror S01E01/02 Review: Go For Broke/Gore – Stiff upper lips aren’t as strong as Arctic ice

Salome G
TV Blogs

REVIEW: Unsane is a solid thriller in a unique format

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Unsane is a solid thriller in a unique format

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews