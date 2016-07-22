WWE Spoilers: Two new matches announced for WrestleMania 34

A week from this Sunday on April 8, WWE will present its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 34, which will air, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network at a special start time of 7/6c, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return is set for “The Grandest Stage of Them All” as well as a Triple Threat Tag Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Here is the current card for WrestleMania 34:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Match: Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman & ???

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Tag Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Intercontinental Championship: Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

If Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeat Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon, then Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will get reinstated to SmackDown LIVE but, if they lose, they will remain fired.

As of this post, nine Superstars have been confirmed for the fifth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (which will feature Superstars from RAW and SmackDown LIVE) as Dash Wilder (RAW), Scott Dawson (RAW), Baron Corbin (SmackDown LIVE), Tye Dillinger (SmackDown LIVE), Mojo Rawley (SmackDown LIVE), “Woken” Matt Hardy (RAW), Fandango (SmackDown LIVE), Tyler Breeze (SmackDown LIVE), and Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE) will take part in the battle royal that has previously been won by Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley.

As of this post, nine Superstars have been confirmed for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (which will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown LIVE, and NXT) as Sasha Banks (RAW), Becky Lynch (SmackDown LIVE), Naomi (SmackDown LIVE), Ruby Riott (SmackDown LIVE), Liv Morgan (SmackDown LIVE), Sarah Logan (SmackDown LIVE), Natalya (SmackDown LIVE), Bayley (RAW), and Lana (SmackDown LIVE) will be a part of the battle royal.

The WrestleMania Kickoff will be a two-hour presentation that starts at 6/5c on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the WWE App and the WWE Network with the second hour of the Kickoff also airing on the USA Network. No matches have been announced for the WrestleMania Kickoff as of this post.

